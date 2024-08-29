Explainer: The new Champions League format aims to give clubs what they wanted from UEFA

MONACO (AP) — The Champions League gets a fresh look with more teams playing for more prize money from more games against more opponents. The draw is on Thursday. UEFA has long been pressured by club officials to deliver more from the marquee event in club soccer. It has settled on a new single-standings league phase to replace the traditional group stage. There are four more places in a 36-team lineup; at least eight games each instead of six; Champions League games in January for the first time; prize money raised by at least 25% to a minimum of $2.8 billion.

