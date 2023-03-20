Experienced Sooners face young Bruins in second round Monday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oklahoma and UCLA on paper seems to be the quintessential matchup of experience versus youth. The Sooners have three players with at least 1,500-point career points while the Bruins have five freshmen who play pivotal roles. The two teams meet Monday in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup at Pauley Pavilion. It will be the first meeting between UCLA and Oklahoma since November 2013. They faced each other in the second round of the tournament in 2013, with the Sooners winning 85-72. The winner will face top-ranked and unbeaten South Carolina on Saturday in a Greenville 1 Regional semifinal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.