Experienced Las Vegas Aces open WNBA title defense against Chicago Sky

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It’s the same starting five as last season when the Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA championship. The Aces captured the league’s top playoff seed and set several notable records. That postseason experience from last year should serve Las Vegas well when it opens the playoffs Wednesday night against the Chicago Sky. The Aces set league records with 34 victories, 11 100-point games and 25 double-digit wins. They also led the WNBA in offensive and defensive rating.

