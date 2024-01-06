Experience abounds in CFP title game. 14 starters for Huskies, 9 for Wolverines in 5th or 6th years

HOUSTON (AP) — That extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season is paying off for the teams playing in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night. Among Washington’s 22 offensive and defensive starters, seven are in their sixth seasons and seven are in their fifth. Michigan has one starter in his sixth season and eight in their fifth. Michigan co-defensive coordinator Jesse Minter says all that experience was a factor in both teams making it to Houston.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.