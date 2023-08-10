Expectations will be high at Marseille with a new coach and a strong squad

It’s been painful for Marseille fans to watch bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain collect league titles over the last decade to become the most successful club in domestic French soccer. For while Marseille still has bragging rights over PSG as the only French club to win the Champions League, it hasn’t won the domestic league title since 2010. PSG, meanwhile, has won it nine times in the last 11 years to set a French record with 11 titles. The arrival of prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang and experienced midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has given new coach Marcelino a squad strong enough to be competitive. Whether Marseille’s fans are patient enough to give him time is another question.

