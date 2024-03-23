Expansion Utah wins first NWSL match 2-1 over North Carolina. Angel City and Orlando play to 1-1 tie

Kate Del Fava and Ally Sentnor both scored in the first half to give the expansion Utah Royals their first win of the Season, a 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League. Claire Emslie and Marta traded goals in the second half as Angel City and the Orlando Pride played to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s other game at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

