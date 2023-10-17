Expansion St. Louis City makes a splash in its first MLS season

St. Louis City is the top team in the Western Conference — an incredible accomplishment for an expansion team in its first Major League Soccer season. They’re the first MLS club to win their conference in a debut season. The team is also the first expansion club since the shootout era to win 17 or more games in the regular season. City currently sits at 17 wins with one game remaining. With 56 points, they’re a point away from LAFC’s single-season record of 57 points in an inaugural year, with one last regular-season game remaining.

