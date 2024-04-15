Expansion club Bay FC edges Seattle Reign for first home win in NWSL

Joelle Anderson forced an own goal for the go-ahead score in the 87th minute to lead Bay FC to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Reign for the expansion club’s first home win in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday night. Kayla Sharples got things started for Bay FC, while Alex Loera put the team up. After Bethany Balcer equalized for the Reign in the 83rd minute, Anderson’s goal secured the win in front of nearly 17,000 home fans. Temwa Chawinga and Esther González both scored their second goals of the season as Gotham FC and the Kansas City Current drew 1-1.

