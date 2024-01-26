Expansion Bay FC signs Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos

By The Associated Press
FILE - Venezuela's Deyna Castellanos, right, and Chile's Karen Araya fight for the ball during a Women's Copa America soccer match in Armenia, Colombia, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League has acquired attacking midfielder Deyna Castellanos from Manchester City. The expansion team announced on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, that it signed the Venezuelan to a contract through 2026 with an option for another year.(AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dolores Ochoa]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bay FC of the National Women’s Soccer League has acquired attacking midfielder Deyna Castellanos from Manchester City. The expansion team announced on Friday that it signed the Venezuelan international to a contract through 2026 with an option for another year. Castellanos, who won the NCAA College Cup in 2018 at Florida State, played with Atletico Madrid from 2020-22. She joined Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season.

