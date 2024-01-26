Expansion Bay FC signs Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bay FC of the National Women’s Soccer League has acquired attacking midfielder Deyna Castellanos from Manchester City. The expansion team announced on Friday that it signed the Venezuelan international to a contract through 2026 with an option for another year. Castellanos, who won the NCAA College Cup in 2018 at Florida State, played with Atletico Madrid from 2020-22. She joined Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season.

