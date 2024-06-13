Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 faces legal challenge by players’ unions

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The world soccer players’ union FIFPRO has filed a legal claim against FIFA for expanding the Club World Cup. The 32-team event, up from seven teams, is slated for June-July 2025 in the United States. It is traditionally staged in December. FIFPRO is concerned about the physical and mental demands on players. It says unions in England and France filed a claim at the Brussels Court of Commerce, challenging FIFA’s “decisions to unilaterally set the international match calendar.” FIFPRO says unions believe decisions like the expanded Club World Cup “violate the rights of players and their unions.”

