Executives quit F1 team Alpine after car’s disappointing performance in Bahrain Grand Prix

ENSTONE, England (AP) — Two executives in charge of designing a new car for Formula One team Alpine have quit after a disappointing performance in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Alpine says technical director Matt Harman and head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer have both “chosen to leave the team to seek new challenges.” Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly started at the back of the grid after finishing last in qualifying for the Bahrain GP. They finished 17th and 18th on Saturday. Alpine says it is going to restructure its technical setup following Harman and de Beer’s departures to create three new positions instead of two.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.