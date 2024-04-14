Excitement builds in Leverkusen ahead of expected Bundesliga title win

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Excitement is building in Leverkusen, Germany ahead of local team Bayer Leverkusen’s expected Bundesliga title win after an outstanding season. Leverkusen is unbeaten in a German record 42 games across all competitions this season and it needs just one win from its last six Bundesliga games to be sure of clinching the title for the first time. The team’s first opportunity is against visiting Werder Bremen. Fans were already gathering to soak in the atmosphere and drink the local Kölsch light beer hours before kickoff. They’re lining the main road to the stadium to greet the team bus. Leverkusen fans have been waiting a long time for success after enduring a number of painful near misses.

