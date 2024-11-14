Ex-West Virginia University vice president rejoins athletic department a year after stepping down

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A key figure in West Virginia University’s wide-ranging reductions to academic programs and faculty positions before stepping down a year ago has quietly returned to the school. Rob Alsop’s rehiring as a senior deputy athletic director wasn’t announced by the university, which posted his new role on its athletic directory earlier this month. Alsop previously served as the university’s vice president for strategic initiatives. He took an up-front role in explaining proposals and initiatives during key university meetings. During one such chaotic meeting in September 2023, the university approved academic and faculty cuts as it grappled with a $45 million budget shortfall. Alsop stepped down a month later.

