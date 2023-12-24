Ex-West Indies captain Kieron Pollard to join England coaching staff for 2024 T20 World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will join the England coaching team for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, the ECB has announced. Pollard becomes part of the England set-up specifically as an assistant coach for the June tournament. The 36-year-old former Somerset all-rounder from Trinidad and Tobago will provide expertise of Caribbean conditions when the competition is co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will be held between June 4 and June 30, with the final to be staged at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

