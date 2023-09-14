Ex-Wallaby Leali’ifano Samoa’s flyhalf against Chile in Rugby World Cup opener

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Former Australia international Christian Leali’ifano will start at flyhalf for Samoa when it opens its Rugby World Cup campaign against Chile in Bordeaux on Saturday. Leali’ifano was the Wallabies top points scorer at the tournament four years ago. He qualifies for Samoa on ancestry grounds and switched last year after the eligibility law changes. Coach Seilala Mapusua also included two former New Zealand players, Steven Luatua at No. 8 and flyhalf Lima Sopoaga in the reserves. Locks Santiago Pedrero and Pabo Huete have been paired together in Chile’s team. Coach Pablo Lemoine also selected hooker Tomás Dussaillant and José Ignacio Larenas on the left wing.

