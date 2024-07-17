Ex-US goalkeeper Tim Howard joins the Houston Dynamo Football Club ownership as a minority investor

HOUSTON (AP) — Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard has joined the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo Football Club as a minority investor. The club that collectively owns Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo FC and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash announced the addition on Tuesday. Howard made 121 appearances for the U.S. national team from 2002-2017, including eight in the FIFA World Cup. He was part of the initial ownership group of Memphis 901 FC in the United Soccer League in 2018 and spent five years as the team’s sporting director.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.