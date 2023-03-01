Ex-umpire Jake Garner promoted to US Open tournament referee

NEW YORK (AP) — Former chair umpire Jake Garner will be the new tournament referee for the U.S. Open as of this year’s tournament. He will be responsible for making the draws, preparing the daily match schedule and overseeing all officiating. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Garner’s promotion Wednesday. Garner was a chair umpire from 2006-18, overseeing 18 Grand Slam finals. He served as the U.S. Open’s chief umpire from 2019-21. Last year, he was an assistant tournament referee under Wayne McKewen, who was the referee in 2021 and 2022. The U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, is scheduled to start Aug. 28.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.