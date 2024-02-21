Ex-Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu likely to return to South Korea’s Hanwha Eagles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media reports say former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu is set to return to South Korea. Yonhap news agency says the 36-year-old left-hander is expected to come back to his former club Hanwha Eagles. Yonhap says the Eagles offered him a four-year contract totaling at least 17 billion won ($12.7 million). That would make him the highest-paid player in the Korean Baseball Organization league.

