Ex-Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu likely to return to South Korea’s Hanwha Eagles

By JIWON SONG The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game on April 20, 2019, in Milwaukee. Pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu looks set to return to South Korea after 10 years in Major League Baseball, South Korean media reported. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Phelps]

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media reports say former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu is set to return to South Korea. Yonhap news agency says the 36-year-old left-hander is expected to come back to his former club Hanwha Eagles. Yonhap says the Eagles offered him a four-year contract totaling at least 17 billion won ($12.7 million). That would make him the highest-paid player in the Korean Baseball Organization league.

