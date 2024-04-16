Ex-test cricketer Slater in custody after facing an Australian court on domestic violence charges

MAROOCHYDORE, Australia (AP) — Ex-test cricketer Michael Slater has been remanded in custody while awaiting trial on 19 charges relating to domestic violence and breaches of bail. The 54-year-old Slater was refused bail when he appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland state charged with unlawful stalking or intimidation, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation. He was arrested Friday for the alleged offenses between Dec. 5 and April 12. Slater made his debut for Australia in 1993 and played 73 test matches and 42 limited-overs internationals before retiring from professional cricket in 2004 and launching a lengthy career in television commentary.

