Ex-Steaua Bucharest goalie who saved 4 penalties in 1986 European Cup final win, has died

BUCHAREST, Hungary (AP) — Former Steaua Bucharest goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam, who saved four penalties in the 1986 European Cup final shootout win against Barcelona, has died. He was 65. The Romanian soccer club confirmed his death on Monday on its official Facebook page. Steaua says “Romanian football has suffered a heavy loss.” Duckadam’s heroics against Barcelona earned him the nickname “Hero of Sevilla,” in reference to where the final was held at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Spain. Barcelona was widely expected to win but could not get past Duckadam. A tense match finished 0-0 and Steaua won the shootout 2-0.

