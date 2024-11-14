Ex-Saints QB Jameis Winston returns to New Orleans with the Browns

Jameis Winston is returning to the Superdome with the Cleveland Browns just one season after ending his four-year stint with the New Orleans Saints. Winston is scheduled to make his third start for Cleveland since Deshaun Watson sustained a season-ending injury. Winston faces a Saints squad that won last week for the first time in eight games and now enters its second game under interim coach Darren Rizzi. Saints 2024 first-round draft pick Taliese Fuaga is expected to get one of his toughest tests yet as a pro. New Orleans’ left tackle will have to block Browns star defensive end and reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

