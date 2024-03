Ex-Phillies manager Manuel throws opening-day pitch in 1st visit to Citizens Bank Park since stroke

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel threw the first pitch on opening day in his first visit to Citizens Bank Park since he suffered a stroke in September. Manuel was greeted by a rousing standing ovation as he walked out of the dugout in his familiar No. 41 jersey. Former Phillies shortstop Larry Bowa caught the short toss from Manuel. The 80-year-old Manuel managed the Phillies for 8 1/2 seasons from 2005-13 and guided them to a World Series championship in 2008. He visited the team in spring training and continues to make progress in his recovery.

