Ex-Penn State RB Brown embarks on NASCAR pit crew career

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates his third quarter touchdown run against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa, Nov. 30, 2019. Brown thought he was headed for an NFL career after starring as a running back at Penn State, but now after a heart condition diagnosis, he is working towards a career as a NASCAR pit crew. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barry Reeger]

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Journey Brown thought he was headed for an NFL career after starring as a running back at Penn State. But during a routine COVID-19 screening after the 2019 season, doctors found that Brown had a heart condition that would prevent him from playing the game. At the time, Brown knew nothing about NASCAR, but a chance phone call from Trackhouse Racing brought him to North Carolina and a tryout as a pit member. Now Brown is working toward a career changing tires for the racing team, while helping inform school kids and others about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.