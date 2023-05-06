Ex-Penn State RB Brown embarks on NASCAR pit crew career

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Journey Brown thought he was headed for an NFL career after starring as a running back at Penn State. But during a routine COVID-19 screening after the 2019 season, doctors found that Brown had a heart condition that would prevent him from playing the game. At the time, Brown knew nothing about NASCAR, but a chance phone call from Trackhouse Racing brought him to North Carolina and a tryout as a pit member. Now Brown is working toward a career changing tires for the racing team, while helping inform school kids and others about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.