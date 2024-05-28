Ex-Olympic champion pole vaulter Thiago Braz banned for doping and will miss Paris Games

MONACO (AP) — Olympic pole vault gold medalist Thiago Braz has been banned for 16 months for doping and will miss the Paris Games. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit announced the verdict on Tuesday. Braz won the Olympic title at his home Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and took bronze in Tokyo three years ago. The 30-year-old Braz’s ban expires in November and he has filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The AIU had asked its anti-doping tribunal to impose a four-year ban and says it’s considering an appeal to CAS.

