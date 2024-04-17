Ex-Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo has signed to play in Athletes Unlimited’s AUX season

Former Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo has signed with Athletes Unlimited for its AUX season in June. Alo is a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year who helped Oklahoma win national titles in 2021 and 2022. She plays for the independent Oklahoma City Spark, but Spark owner Tina Floyd agreed to Alo playing for Athletes Unlimited. Athletes Unlimited has two seasons — AUX and its regular season. Alo has agreed to play only in the AUX season, which will last 18 games from June 10 through June 25.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.