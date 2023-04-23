Ex-Oklahoma QB Murray honored with statue for Heisman season

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray returned to campus to be honored with a statue of his likeness in the Heisman Park across the street from Memorial Stadium. The statue honoring his 2018 Heisman Trophy was unveiled before Oklahoma’s spring game. Murray could very easily have not played his Heisman season — he stuck with football, despite the Oakland A’s making him the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. He passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

