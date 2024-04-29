Ex-Notre Dame and Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman signs with the Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have signed former Notre Dame and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman among 11 undrafted free agents. Hartman is the latest addition to a crowded group of QBs after the team selected LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the draft and signed veterans Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel and still has practice squad holdover Jake Fromm. The 24-year-old from Charlotte played five seasons at Wake Forest and one at Notre Dame before turning pro.

