Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar’s condition is stable ‘but still concerning,’ Ajax says

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s condition remains stable but “still concerning” after suffering a bleed around his brain, his former club Ajax says. Van der Sar won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout. He was admitted to intensive care on Friday. A statement by Ajax says “Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being.” The Dutchman was chief executive of Ajax until the end of last season. He appeared 130 times for the Netherlands.

