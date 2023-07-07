Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar in intensive care after a bleed around his brain, Ajax says

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax says former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed around his brain. The Amsterdam club says Van der Sar is in a stable condition. It did not elaborate. Dutch media reported the 52-year-old Van der Sar was on vacation in Croatia when he became ill. Van der Sar played at clubs including Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United. He appeared 130 times for the Netherlands. He served more than a decade on the Ajax board before stepping down after the club finished third in the Eredivisie last season.

