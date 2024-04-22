Ex-Nebraska women’s basketball assistant coach denies sexual involvement with player who sued

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
FILE - Nebraska associate head coach Chuck Love instructs players from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Love, in his answer to a civil lawsuit filed in February by former Nebraska player Ashley Scoggin, denied having a sexual relationship with Scoggin. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska women’s basketball assistant coach Chuck Love has denied ever having a sexual relationship with former Cornhuskers player Ashley Scoggin but acknowledged in a court document he did meet with her late at night in a Lincoln parking lot to discuss a problem she was having. Scoggin has filed a federal lawsuit claiming her relationship with Love turned sexual and caused Scoggin to fear retaliation if she refused to engage in it. The lawsuit named Love, the university’s Board of Regents, women’s head basketball coach Amy Williams and former athletic director Trev Alberts as defendants.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.