Ex-Nebraska women’s basketball assistant coach denies sexual involvement with player who sued

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska women’s basketball assistant coach Chuck Love has denied ever having a sexual relationship with former Cornhuskers player Ashley Scoggin but acknowledged in a court document he did meet with her late at night in a Lincoln parking lot to discuss a problem she was having. Scoggin has filed a federal lawsuit claiming her relationship with Love turned sexual and caused Scoggin to fear retaliation if she refused to engage in it. The lawsuit named Love, the university’s Board of Regents, women’s head basketball coach Amy Williams and former athletic director Trev Alberts as defendants.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.