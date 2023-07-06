Ex-NC State, Furman football coach Dick Sheridan dies at age 81

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina State and Furman football coach Dick Sheridan has died at the age of 81. Sheridan’s son, Jon, told Furman athletic department spokesman Hunter Reid that the College Football Hall of Famer died Thursday at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. No cause of death was given. Sheridan spent seven seasons leading the Wolfpack in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He won 59 games at N.C. State and made six bowl games during that time. He stepped away before the 1993 season, citing health reasons.

