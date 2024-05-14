Ex-Michigan star QB Denard Robinson no longer part of staff, suspected of driving while intoxicated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan star quarterback Denard Robinson is no longer part of Sherrone Moore’s coaching staff, school spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed. Robinson was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he was in a single-car accident on April 15 at 3:05 a.m., according to Ann Arbor police spokesman Chris Page. The case has been submitted to the city attorney’s office and is currently pending review, according to Page. Robinson declined to comment on Tuesday. Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hired Robinson in 2022 as assistant director of player personnel and Moore retained him.

