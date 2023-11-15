Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions did not file any expense reports, AP’s FOIA request finds

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The former Michigan staffer at the center of sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA didn’t file any expense reports during the 17 months employed by the football program. The school says there were no responsive records for Connor Stalions’ expense reports. The NCAA obtained documented plans and budgets outlining the scouting scheme of Michigan opponents and shared the materials with the school and conference. The Big Ten says the NCAA also has evidence that showed Stalions purchased tickets and had people sit in those seats to obtain video of the sideline signals.

