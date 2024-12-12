Ex-LSU star Jayden Daniels leads the high-scoring Commanders against the Saints 30th-ranked defense

Jayden Daniels returns to Louisiana and the very stadium where the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner made his LSU debut when the Washington Commanders visit the New Orleans Saints. Daniels began his two-year stint with LSU in a 2022 season opener against Florida State in the Superdome. The Seminoles won that game on an LSU missed extra point. Now Daniels is thriving as an NFL rookie for a Washington squad that ranks fourth in the NFL in scoring. The Saints have won three of four games under interim coach Darren Rizzi. But New Orleans opened this week with QBs Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler competing for the chance to start on Sunday if Derek Carr’s injured non-throwing hand prevents him from playing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.