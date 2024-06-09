Ex-LSU player Josh Maravich, son of Hall of Fame player Pete Maravich, dead at age 42

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — LSU says former Tigers basketball player Josh Maravich has died at age 42. He was the youngest son of late Hall of Fame basketball player Pete Maravich. Josh Maravich was a reserve for LSU for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 under then-coach John Brady. When he played for the Tigers, Josh Maravich said he knew he wasn’t going to be a star but always wanted to play at LSU and thought it would make his father proud. LSU’s basketball arena is named for Pete Maravich, who starred for the Tigers from 1967 to 1970 and set the men’s NCAA Division I scoring record of 3,667 points. Josh Maravich is survived by his mother, Jackie, and older brother, Jaeson.

