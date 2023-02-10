Ex-Louisville player Valentine charged with strangulation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police have accused former Louisville men’s basketball star Robbie Valentine of strangulation following an argument with his girlfriend. The arrest citation states that the incident occurred Thursday night at a residence Valentine shared with the woman. The couple went to dinner and the woman sought to discuss moving out and getting her own place. They argued after returning home and Valentine, 59, allegedly threw the woman off the bed and began strangling her, according to the citation. He was charged with first degree strangulation and faces a hearing on Feb. 20. Valentine was a member of the 1986 NCAA championship squad and is a member of Louisville Athletics’ Hall of Fame.

