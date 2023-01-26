Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

DETROIT (AP) — Outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2021 in a brief NFL career highlighted by a sack of Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 25. The Lions disclosed his death in a statement Thursday, adding they confirmed it with his family. They did not provide any details. Lemonier was signed to the Lions practice squad before the 2022 season, days before being released by the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 17 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks, with the other half coming against Arizona on Dec. 19, 2021.

