Ex-Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane moves to Borussia Moenchengladbach

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Moenchengladbach has appointed Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane in his first new job since a troubled end to his time with fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. Seoane joins Gladbach on a three-year contract as the replacement for Daniel Farke. Farke left last week after a 10th-place finish following a season of inconsistent results. Seoane won three Swiss titles with Young Boys before moving to Germany and finishing third in his first season with Leverkusen in 2021-22. He was fired in October after a bad start to the season left Leverkusen in the relegation zone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.