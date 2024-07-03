Ex-Kansas stars Chalmers, Collins file class-action lawsuit vs. NCAA, others over March Madness

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas stars Mario Chalmers and Sherron Collins are among 16 ex-men’s college basketball players have sued the NCAA and multiple conferences over the use of their names, images and likenesses in promoting and monetizing March Madness. Turner Sports Interactive, the Big East, Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and ACC also are defendants in the class-action lawsuit. The filing says March Madness generates close to $1 billion in annual revenue for the NCAA, but none has gone to the plaintiffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.