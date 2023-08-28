Ex-Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has ban reduced from 16 to 10 months on appeal

ROME (AP) — Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has had one of his soccer bans reduced from 16 to 10 months after appealing to the Italian soccer federation in the salaries investigation. Agnelli was charged with fraud for the way he handled player salary cuts during the coronavirus pandemic. A fine of 60,000 euros was also reduced to 40,000 euros. No reasons were given for the reductions. Agnelli is also serving a two-year ban for a false accounting case. Agnelli and the entire Juventus board resigned last November following the investigation by Turin prosecutors into false accounting.

