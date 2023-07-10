Ex-Juventus president Andrea Agnelli banned for another 16 months

ROME (AP) — Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has been banned from soccer for another 16 months after he was charged with fraud for the way he handled player salary cuts during the coronavirus pandemic. It adds to a two-year ban already inflicted on Agnelli for a false accounting case. Agnelli was also fined 60,000 euros by the Italian soccer federation. It’s developing into a busy week of legal cases for Agnelli. His appeal over the two-year ban stemming from the false accounting case is due to be heard on Tuesday. And UEFA is expected to decide soon if Juventus should be banned from the Conference League next season due to its legal troubles.

