Ex-French Open champ Yannick Noah taking charge of French para tennis

PARIS (AP) — Yannick Noah has been appointed as the new head of France’s para tennis from next year. The French Tennis Federation says Noah will be in charge of wheelchair, visually impaired, deaf and hard-of-hearing tennis. Noah had a first experience with disability tennis when he led the France men’s wheelchair team at the Paris Paralympic Games. Noah, a celebrity in his home country, is the last man from France to win a Grand Slam singles title, at the 1983 French Open.

