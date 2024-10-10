Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is courted by Australian Supercars series

BATHURST, Australia (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo’s career in Formula 1 might be over, but he has an open invitation from the Australian Supercars chief if he wants to race on the touring car circuit. Eight-time F1 race winner Ricciardo was released by Red Bull Racing in late September following a disappointing 2024 campaign, ending a 14-year F1 career. The 35-year-old Ricciardo made a lasting impact on F1 as one of the faces of the sport’s boom in the United States driven by Netflix’s “Drive To Survive” series. But he has shown no interest in moving to American motorsports. Supercars chief Shane Howard on Thursday said the Australian would be welcome to drive on his home country’s biggest racing series.

