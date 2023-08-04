Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna provides insight into now-dropped child porn charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna is taking steps to clear his name and get another shot at playing football. Kitna was arrested last November on felony child pornography charges that were eventually dropped in a plea deal. He released a lengthy statement through a sports management company to shed light on his ordeal. The son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna calls the initial charges “not accurate” and says a forensic investigation found no inappropriate material on any of his electronic devices. He adds that he went through an extensive psychosexual evaluation that determined he’s “in the lowest possible percentile for likelihood to commit a crime.” Kitna entered the transfer portal once his criminal case was settled last month, but he has not signed with another program.

