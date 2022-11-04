Ex-F1 champ Piquet in trouble for wishing da Silva’s death

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks on the phone before addressing supporters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Brazil's electoral authority said that the leftist Worker's Party candidate defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner]

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors have opened an investigation into three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet after he was filmed wishing for the death of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Da Silva narrowly won Sunday’s presidential election against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, whom the 70-year-old Piquet staunchly supports. The former F1 driver is one of thousands of protesters taking to the streets to claim they don’t accept the results, which were confirmed by Brazil’s top electoral authorities.

