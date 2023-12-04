Ex-England star Karen Carney says ‘real work begins now’ as government backs review recommendations

LONDON (AP) — The British government has given its backing to the recommendations in former England midfielder Karen Carney’s review of domestic women’s soccer. The independent review, called “Raising The Bar: Reframing the opportunity in women’s football,” was commissioned in September 2022 and published in July. The government issued its official response Monday in which it agrees that all 10 of the strategic recommendations should be actioned. The creation of a fully professional environment in the top two tiers is one of the key recommendations in Carney’s report. Carney says “The real work begins now.”

