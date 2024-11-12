Ex-Duke star Kyle Singler draws concern from basketball world over cryptic Instagram post

Former Duke star Kyle Singler’s cryptic Instagram post saying he fears for his life has drawn an outpouring of concern and support from former teammates and others.

Singler, 36, spoke slowly and was shirtless in the short video, which was posted Tuesday morning.

“I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example,” Singler said. “And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I’m going to be someone that’s going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful.

“I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly.”

The video cut off abruptly after about 90 seconds. It was shared more than 1,200 times in the 12 hours after it was posted.

Several NBA players responded. Kevin Love wrote, “I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please.” Isaiah Thomas said: “Here for you bro! Always and forever.” Andre Drummond added, “You aren’t alone brother! I’m here for you.”

Many of those who responded included Duke men’s basketball and the NBA in their comments, hoping to get their attention.

Singler was on Duke’s 2010 national championship team and was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

He posted another video on Tuesday afternoon. He was more stable while repeating grievances from the first post.

Singler was the 33rd overall pick in the 2011 draft and started his career overseas before playing in the NBA. He played three seasons for the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him, and was on the All-Rookie second team in 2013. He played parts of four seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Duke basketball, the Thunder and the National Basketball Players Association did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.