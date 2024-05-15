Ex-Colorado cornerback and top signee Cormani McClain transferring to Florida, agent says

Former Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain is heading to Florida. He was Deion Sanders’ top high school signee last year. McClain’s agent, Hector Rivas of Disruptive Sports, confirmed McClain’s decision to The Associated Press and said he intended to enroll as soon as possible. ESPN first reported the move. McClain was a five-star recruit out of Lakeland, Florida, and was rated as the No. 2 overall prospect of 2023 in the 247Sports composite rankings. He flipped from Miami to Colorado in January 2023 after the Buffaloes hired Sanders.

