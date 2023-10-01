Ex-Charger Jerry Tillery ejected for late hit on LA QB Justin Herbert

By The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, right, hits Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert late as Herbert ran out of bounce during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was ejected for a late hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the second quarter of their game. Tillery, a former teammate of Herbert’s, delivered a forearm shot to the quarterback’s upper body after he had stepped out of bounds at the end of a 3-yard scramble. The Chargers bench swarmed Tillery, surrounding him before he was ushered away by Raiders teammate John Jenkins. Tillery was subsequently ejected for unnecessary roughness, continuing a penchant for questionable sportsmanship by the five-year pro.

