Ex-Charger Jerry Tillery ejected for late hit on LA QB Justin Herbert

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was ejected for a late hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the second quarter of their game. Tillery, a former teammate of Herbert’s, delivered a forearm shot to the quarterback’s upper body after he had stepped out of bounds at the end of a 3-yard scramble. The Chargers bench swarmed Tillery, surrounding him before he was ushered away by Raiders teammate John Jenkins. Tillery was subsequently ejected for unnecessary roughness, continuing a penchant for questionable sportsmanship by the five-year pro.

