Ex-champ Golovkin takes leading role in group aiming to save boxing’s Olympic status

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Former world champion Gennady Golovkin is taking a leading role in World Boxing. It’s the group aiming to keep the sport on the Olympic program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. World Boxing says Golovkin will chair an “Olympic commission” tasked with persuading the International Olympic Committee that the breakaway organization is fit to run the competitions in Los Angeles. Boxing’s Olympic status is uncertain. The IOC has set a deadline of early next year for a credible governing body to be in place after years of turmoil with the International Boxing Association.

